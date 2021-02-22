RDA constructing Bangabandhu Square in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Feb 22, 2021 (BSS) – Rajshahi Development Authority (RDA) has
started implementing the construction work of Bangabandhu Square in city
aimed at upholding the spirit of Bangabandhu and increasing city’s beauty.
“We are implementing the project ‘Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman Square’ at Talaimari crossing with an estimated cost of around
Taka 59.28 crore”, said Abdullah al Tarique, Executive Engineer of RDA, while
talking to BSS here today.
Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton visited the project site and
enquired about its progress yesterday afternoon.
Tarique said the square will be constructed in an area of one acre of land
under the project.
The basement will have car parking, amphitheatre, art gallery and
Bangabandhu sculpture surrounded by waterfall.
There will be a modern sound system, lighting, permanent art gallery with
digital screen and museum on the ground floor.
Besides, the first floor will have a sophisticated restaurant, luxurious
landscape and open sitting and amusement arrangement.
Apart from this, the square will have three lifts, generator, solar panel
and sub-station for power supply.
As part of implementing the project, a 251-meter road will be developed,
said Tarique.
In addition, there will be interior decoration and landscaping works in
the square. A mural will be installed in an area of 529.74 square meters.
“We have acquired 0.5 acre of land and compensated to the people under the
project,” said Tarique, adding that a 955-meter long RCC drain will be
constructed.
The project work is expected to be completed by December, 2021, he said.
The Bangabandhu Square will be the pride for the people of Rajshahi,
Tarique added.