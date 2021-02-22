Shaheed Dibosh observed in Narsingdi

NARSINGDI, Feb 22, 2021 (BSS) – The people here paid glowing tributes to
the language martyrs on the occasion of International Mother language Day and
Shaheed Dibosh yesterday recalling their outstanding contribution to
establishing Bangla as the state language.
People from all-walks of life on barefoot placed wreaths at local Shaheed
Minar adjacent at Moslehuddin Bhuiyan Stadium in the town as the clock struck
12.01 am with maintaining health guidelines in the wake of coronavirus
pandemic.
They paid homage to the 1952 Language Movement Martyrs who laid down their
lives for recognizing Bangla as one of the state languages.
At 7.00 am, a large morning procession led by Deputy Commissioner of
Narsingdi Syeda Farhana Kawnine paraded from Deputy Commissioner office
premises to Shaheed Minar.
In the evening, a discussion meeting organised by district administration
was held at local Shilpakala Academy to let the children know the history of
the Amar Ekushey.
Deputy Commissioner syeda Farhana Kawnine was present in the discussion as
the chief guest
Among others, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kazi Ashraful azim, Civil
Surgeon Dr Nural Islam, former Principals of Narsingdi Government College
Prof Mohammd Ali, and Golam Mostafa Miah, former Muktijuddah Commander
Motaleb Phatan and President of Narsindgi Press club Makon Das addressed.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue)Shahina Parvin presided over the
function.
Shishu Academy arranged art and cultural competitions, recitation of poem
while Shilpa kala Academy also organised cultural competition.