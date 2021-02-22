Shaheed Dibosh observed in Narsingdi

NARSINGDI, Feb 22, 2021 (BSS) – The people here paid glowing tributes to

the language martyrs on the occasion of International Mother language Day and

Shaheed Dibosh yesterday recalling their outstanding contribution to

establishing Bangla as the state language.

People from all-walks of life on barefoot placed wreaths at local Shaheed

Minar adjacent at Moslehuddin Bhuiyan Stadium in the town as the clock struck

12.01 am with maintaining health guidelines in the wake of coronavirus

pandemic.

They paid homage to the 1952 Language Movement Martyrs who laid down their

lives for recognizing Bangla as one of the state languages.

At 7.00 am, a large morning procession led by Deputy Commissioner of

Narsingdi Syeda Farhana Kawnine paraded from Deputy Commissioner office

premises to Shaheed Minar.

In the evening, a discussion meeting organised by district administration

was held at local Shilpakala Academy to let the children know the history of

the Amar Ekushey.

Deputy Commissioner syeda Farhana Kawnine was present in the discussion as

the chief guest

Among others, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kazi Ashraful azim, Civil

Surgeon Dr Nural Islam, former Principals of Narsingdi Government College

Prof Mohammd Ali, and Golam Mostafa Miah, former Muktijuddah Commander

Motaleb Phatan and President of Narsindgi Press club Makon Das addressed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue)Shahina Parvin presided over the

function.

Shishu Academy arranged art and cultural competitions, recitation of poem

while Shilpa kala Academy also organised cultural competition.