BSS-04 95.84pc COVID-19 patients recover in Rangpur division

95.84pc COVID-19 patients recover in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Feb 22, 2021 (BSS) – Some 95.84 percent of coronavirus (COVID-19)

infected patients have recovered in the division where infection rate

continues declining and healing rate rising in recent months.

“A total of 15,163 coronavirus patients out of total 15,821 infected people

healed with the average recovery rate of 95.84 percent till Sunday,” Focal

Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr.

ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

The 15,163 recovered patients include 3,670 of Rangpur, 762 of Panchagarh,

1,299 of Nilphamari, 952 of Lalmonirhat, 980 of Kurigram, 1,469 of

Thakurgaon, 4,597 of Dinajpur and 1,434 of Gaibandha districts, he said.

Meanwhile, only two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported after testing

123 collected samples with the daily infection rate of 1.63 percent on Sunday

raising the total number of patients to 15,821 in the division.

The district-wise break up of the total 15,821 patients stands at 4,038 in

Rangpur, 792 in Panchagarh, 1,328 in Nilphamari, 964 in Lalmonirhat, 1,019 in

Kurigram, 1,511 in Thakurgaon, 4,709 in Dinajpur and 1,460 in Gaibandha

districts.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,06,856 collected samples of Rangpur division were

tested till Sunday, and of them, 15,821 were found COVID-19 positive with an

average infection rate of 14.81 percent.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali said the

number of fatalities remained steady at 307 in the division with no more

death reported on Sunday.

The district-wise break up of the 307 fatalities stands at 71 in Rangpur,

111 in Dinajpur, 34 in Thakurgaon, 28 in Nilphamari, 15 in Kurigram, 20 in

Panchagarh, 17 in Gaibandha and 11 in Lalmonirhat districts of the division.

“The average casualty rate remains steady at 1.94 percent almost during the

last one month in the division,” Dr Ali said.

Among the total 15,821 COVID-19 infected patients, five are undergoing

treatments at isolation units after recovery of 15,163 patients and 307

deaths while 346 are remaining in home isolations across the division.

Since the beginning, a total of 95,404 people of the division were put in

quarantine, and of them, 92,872 were released and 2,532 are currently

remaining in home quarantines.

“Meanwhile, a total of 1,94,071 citizens, including 1,28,730 males and

65,341 females, were immunised with the COVID-19 vaccines till Saturday in

the division since launching of the vaccination campaign,” Dr. Ali added.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and

Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu said

the infection rate continues declining in Rangpur division during the last

more than two months.

“Despite the COVID-19 vaccination campaign continuing successfully,

everyone should abide by the health directives to ultimately bring down the

infection rate to the zero level,” Dr. Lyzu added.

