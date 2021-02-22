BSS-03 RDA constructing Bangabandhu Square in Rajshahi

ZCZC

RDA constructing Bangabandhu Square in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Feb 22, 2021 (BSS) – Rajshahi Development Authority (RDA) has

started implementing the construction work of Bangabandhu Square in city

aimed at upholding the spirit of Bangabandhu and increasing city’s beauty.

“We are implementing the project ‘Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman Square’ at Talaimari crossing with an estimated cost of around

Taka 59.28 crore”, said Abdullah al Tarique, Executive Engineer of RDA, while

talking to BSS here today.

Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton visited the project site and

enquired about its progress yesterday afternoon.

Tarique said the square will be constructed in an area of one acre of land

under the project.

The basement will have car parking, amphitheatre, art gallery and

Bangabandhu sculpture surrounded by waterfall.

There will be a modern sound system, lighting, permanent art gallery with

digital screen and museum on the ground floor.

Besides, the first floor will have a sophisticated restaurant, luxurious

landscape and open sitting and amusement arrangement.

Apart from this, the square will have three lifts, generator, solar panel

and sub-station for power supply.

As part of implementing the project, a 251-meter road will be developed,

said Tarique.

In addition, there will be interior decoration and landscaping works in

the square. A mural will be installed in an area of 529.74 square meters.

“We have acquired 0.5 acre of land and compensated to the people under the

project,” said Tarique, adding that a 955-meter long RCC drain will be

constructed.

The project work is expected to be completed by December, 2021, he said.

The Bangabandhu Square will be the pride for the people of Rajshahi,

Tarique added.

