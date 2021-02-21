BSS-41 Amar Ekushey observed in Ctg

ZCZC

Amar Ekushey observed in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 21, 2021 (BSS)- The Amar Ekushey and International Mother Language Day was observed in the city as elsewhere in the district with due respect and solemnity.

To mark the day, all government administrations, Socio-Cultural, Political, Professional bodies and Educational Institutions organised different programmes with maintaining proper health guidelines amid COVID-19 situation.

This year, a maximum of five delegates from each organisation and a maximum of two individuals can lay wreaths at the Shaheed Minar at a time on the occasion due to the coronavirus restriction set up by the government.

They also paid respect to the martyred language heroes and placed wreaths one after another with due honour.

The day was a public holiday. As part of the programmes, the national flag was hoisted atop of all the public and private buildings in the district.

Leaders of different political parties and professional organisations and people from all walks of life with five member delegation at the Shaheed Minar to pay respect to the martyred language heroes and placed wreaths one after another with due honour.

The day’s programme was formally started at one minute past midnight tonight with placing of floral wreaths at the altar of Central Shaheed Minar by newly elected Chattogram City mayor Reazaul Karim Chowdhury.

Among others, AJM Nasir Uddin and Councillors of all 41 wards on behalf of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), the mayor along with city Awami League (AL) leaders placed wreaths on behalf of City AL, AL nominated Mayor candidate M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury.

They stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the language heroes.

On the other hand, Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram ABM Azad, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Chattogram range Anwar Hossain, Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Saleh Mohammad Tanvir, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Mohammad Mominur Rahman, Chairman of Chattogram Development Authority Jahirul Alam Dobas, District Administrator and President of Chattogram North District Awami League MA Salam, Chattogram City Mohila AL President Hasina Mohiuddin and Superintendent of Chattogram District Police SM Rasidul Haque paid their homage by placing wreaths at the Shaheed Minar.

Besides, different political parties including Chattogram City AL, North and South AL district units, Chhatra League, Jubo League, Bangladesh federal Union of Journalists, Chattogram Press Club, Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) and Chattogram TV Journalist Associations, Muktijoddha Command Council, Chattogram District Bar Association placed flower wreaths at the altar of the Shaheed Minar.

A smart contingent of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) led paid guard of honour at the Central Shaheed Minar at one minute past midnight tonight.

In the morning, students from different educational institutions and socio-cultural organisations carrying different colourful banners, festoons and placards placed floral wreaths at the Shaheed Minar.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Chattogram University (CU) Professor Dr Shirin Akter and VC of Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) Prof Dr Rafiqul Islam paid tributes to the language martyrs by placing wreaths at CU and CUET Shaheed Minars respectively.

Special prayers were offered at all mosques, temples, churches and other places of worships across the district seeking divine blessings for peace and salvation of the departed souls of the language martyrs.

