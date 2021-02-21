BSS-40 37 reported COVID-19 positive in Ctg

ZCZC

BSS-40

CORONA-CHATTOGRAM

37 reported COVID-19 positive in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 21, 2021 (BSS) – A total of 37 more people were tested for

COVID-19 positive today raising the total number of coronavirus infected

patients to 34,388 in Chattogram district.

Health officials said the 37 new cases were reported with the daily

infection rate of 3.13 percent in the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 35 are from Chattogram city and two from

different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 31,706 in

the district with the healing of 31 more people in the last 24 hours.

A total of 31,706 coronavirus patients have so far recovered from Covid-19

and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 92.41 percent in the district,

Dr Rabbi said.

Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that the death toll from the virus rose to 370

with no fatalities reported afresh in the last 25 days.

Among the reported fatalities, 269 were the residents of the port city and

the rest 101 were from different upazilas of the district.

BSS/MAM/KS/RY/20:45hrs