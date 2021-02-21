Teenager killed in city bike mishap

DHAKA, Feb 21, 2021 (BSS) – A teenage motorcyclist was killed in a road

accident as a lorry hit his motorbike in front of the VIP gate of airport

road in the city early today.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Kibria, 13, son of Md Shahid Miah

of Phulpur upazila in Mymensingh district.

In-Charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police camp Bachchu Miah

confirmed the incident to BSS saying that the accident took place in the VIP

gate area of the airport around 3:30 pm.

The accident occurred when Kibri was returning home on a motorcycle after

completing his work at midnight and subsequently, a lorry hit his motorcycle

in the area, leaving him critically injured, DMCH Police camp Assistant Sub-

Inspector (ASI) Mohhamed Khan said.

Locals rescued and took him to DMCH where the on-duty doctors declared him

dead around 4.20 am, he added.

“The lorry fled the spot quickly,” the SI said, adding that the body of the

deceased has been kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy.

The matter of the accident has been informed to the Airport Police and they

will take legal action in this regard soon, he continued.