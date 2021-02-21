BSS-14 Taposh pays homage to Language Movement martyrs

ZCZC

Taposh pays homage to Language Movement martyrs

DHAKA, Feb 21, 2021 (BSS) – Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC)

Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of the

historic Language Movement at one minute past zero hours.

The mayor laid a wreath at the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar here.

Various officials of the City Corporation and leaders of Dhaka South city

unit of Awami League (AL) were present at the time.

