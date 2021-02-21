Speaker pays homage to language heroes

DHAKA, Feb 21, 2021 (BSS) – The Sergeant-at-arms on behalf of Speaker of

the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today paid glowing

tribute to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement.

The homage was paid by placing wreaths at the altar of Central Shaheed

Minar at zero hours on behalf of the speaker, said a press release here.

Besides, the University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh also paid

deep tributes to the language martyrs at Central Shaheed Minar in the capital

marking the ‘Amar Ekushey’.

UGC members Professor Dr Muhammed Alamgir, Prof Dr Md Abu Taher and

Secretary (additional charge) Dr Ferdous Zaman were present, among others, on

the occasion.