BSS-13 Teenager killed in city bike mishap

Teenager killed in city bike mishap
DHAKA, Feb 21, 2021 (BSS) – A teenage motorcyclist was killed in a road
accident as a lorry hit his motorbike in front of the VIP gate of airport
road in the city early today.
The deceased were identified as Mohammad Kibria, 13, son of Md Shahid Miah
of Phulpur upazila in Mymensingh district.
In-Charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police camp Bachchu Miah
confirmed the incident to BSS saying that the accident took place in the VIP
gate area of the airport around 3:30 pm.
The accident occurred when Kibri was returning home on a motorcycle after
completing his work at midnight and subsequently, a lorry hit his motorcycle
in the area, leaving him critically injured, DMCH Police camp Assistant Sub-
Inspector (ASI) Mohhamed Khan said.
Locals rescued and took him to DMCH where the on-duty doctors declared him
dead around 4.20 am, he added.
“The lorry fled the spot quickly,” the SI said, adding that the body of the
deceased has been kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy.
The matter of the accident has been informed to the Airport Police and they
will take legal action in this regard soon, he continued.
