“Amar Ekushey” observed in Khulna peacefully

KHULNA, Feb 21, 2021 (BSS) – People from all walks of life on Sunday

observed “Amar Ekushey” and International Mother Language Day-2021 in Khulna

city peacefully.

All government administrations, Socio-Cultural, Political, Professional

bodies and Educational Institutions organised different programmes to mark

the day with maintaining proper health guidelines amid COVID-19 situation.

This year, a maximum of five delegates from each organisation and a

maximum of two individuals can lay wreaths at the Shaheed Minar at a time on

the occasion due to the coronavirus restriction set up by the government.

Muktijoddha Sangsad City and District Unit Command Council at first paid

tributes to the Language Movement martyrs at one minute past midnight last

night at the Shaheed Minar of city’s Shaheed Hadis Park, followed by State

Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnuzan Sufian, Khulna City

Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque and Zila Parishad Chairman

and district Awami League President Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid.

Later, Khulna Divisional Commissioner, Khulna Metropolitan Police

Commissioner, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of (Khulna Range) Police, Khulna

Police Superintendent placed floral wreaths there.

Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain along with officials of the district

and upazila administration also place floral wreaths there followed by the

other government and non-government departments and organisations.

Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and its front organisations and other

political parties, Socio-cultural and professional organisations including

Khulna Press Club, Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) and common people also

placed wreaths there for paying homage to the Language Movement Martyrs.

The national flag was hoisted at half-mast atop all buildings, educational

institutions and decoration of the streets with miniature of national and

coloured flags inscribed with Bengali alphabets.

Besides, competitions for the children on drawing, essay writing, rendering

patriotic songs and sports competitions for the school students was held

along with screening of documentary films.

