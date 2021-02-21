BSS-12 Speaker pays homage to language heroes

ZCZC
Speaker pays homage to language heroes
DHAKA, Feb 21, 2021 (BSS) – The Sergeant-at-arms on behalf of Speaker of
the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today paid glowing
tribute to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement.
The homage was paid by placing wreaths at the altar of Central Shaheed
Minar at zero hours on behalf of the speaker, said a press release here.
Besides, the University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh also paid
deep tributes to the language martyrs at Central Shaheed Minar in the capital
marking the ‘Amar Ekushey’.
UGC members Professor Dr Muhammed Alamgir, Prof Dr Md Abu Taher and
Secretary (additional charge) Dr Ferdous Zaman were present, among others, on
the occasion.
