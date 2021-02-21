BSS-11 “Amar Ekushey” observed in Khulna peacefully

ZCZC
“Amar Ekushey” observed in Khulna peacefully
KHULNA, Feb 21, 2021 (BSS) – People from all walks of life on Sunday
observed “Amar Ekushey” and International Mother Language Day-2021 in Khulna
city peacefully.
All government administrations, Socio-Cultural, Political, Professional
bodies and Educational Institutions organised different programmes to mark
the day with maintaining proper health guidelines amid COVID-19 situation.
This year, a maximum of five delegates from each organisation and a
maximum of two individuals can lay wreaths at the Shaheed Minar at a time on
the occasion due to the coronavirus restriction set up by the government.
Muktijoddha Sangsad City and District Unit Command Council at first paid
tributes to the Language Movement martyrs at one minute past midnight last
night at the Shaheed Minar of city’s Shaheed Hadis Park, followed by State
Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnuzan Sufian, Khulna City
Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque and Zila Parishad Chairman
and district Awami League President Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid.
Later, Khulna Divisional Commissioner, Khulna Metropolitan Police
Commissioner, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of (Khulna Range) Police, Khulna
Police Superintendent placed floral wreaths there.
Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain along with officials of the district
and upazila administration also place floral wreaths there followed by the
other government and non-government departments and organisations.
Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and its front organisations and other
political parties, Socio-cultural and professional organisations including
Khulna Press Club, Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) and common people also
placed wreaths there for paying homage to the Language Movement Martyrs.
The national flag was hoisted at half-mast atop all buildings, educational
institutions and decoration of the streets with miniature of national and
coloured flags inscribed with Bengali alphabets.
Besides, competitions for the children on drawing, essay writing, rendering
patriotic songs and sports competitions for the school students was held
along with screening of documentary films.
