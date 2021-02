DHAKA, Feb 21, 2021 (BSS) – Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee today paid their glowing tributes to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement.

Chief Coordinator of the national implementation committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, members and officials of the committee paid the homage by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar here, said a press release.