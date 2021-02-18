Air pollution caused 160,000 deaths in big cities last year: NGO

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – Serious pollution caused around

160,000 premature deaths in the world’s five most populous cities last year,

even as air quality improved in some places due to coronavirus lockdowns, an

environmental group said Thursday.

The worst-affected was New Delhi, the most polluted capital on Earth,

where around 54,000 deaths are estimated to have occurred due to hazardous

PM2.5 airborne particles, according to a report from Greenpeace Southeast

Asia.

In Tokyo, the figure was 40,000 with the rest spread across Shanghai, Sao

Paulo and Mexico City, according to the report, which looked at the impact of

microscopic PM2.5 matter produced by burning fossil fuels.

“When governments choose coal, oil and gas over clean energy, it’s our

health that pays the price,” said Avinash Chanchal, climate campaigner at

Greenpeace India.

PM2.5 particles are considered the most harmful for health. They damage the

heart and lungs, and increase the chances of severe asthma attacks.

Some studies have linked PM2.5 exposure to a higher risk of dying from

Covid-19.

The report used an online tool that estimates the impacts of PM 2.5 by

taking air quality data from monitoring site IQAir and combining it with

scientific risk models, as well as population and health data.

The tool is a collaboration between Greenpeace, IQAir, and the Centre for

Research on Energy and Clean Air.

Despite the high numbers of deaths, coronavirus lockdowns imposed across

the world — that took traffic off the streets and shut down polluting

industries — did temporarily clear the skies above big cities.

Delhi, for instance, underwent a dramatic transformation for a period last

year when curbs were imposed, with residents revelling in azure skies and

clean air.

Scientists say that massive drops in some pollutants due to lockdowns are

bound to have prevented deaths.

Nevertheless, Greenpeace urged governments to put investment in renewable

energy at the heart of plans to recover from the pandemic-triggered economic

downturn.

“To really clean up our air, governments must stop building new coal

plants, retire existing coal plants, and invest in clean energy generation,

such as wind and solar,” said the group’s air pollution scientist Aidan

Farrow.