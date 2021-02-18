Shanghai surges at open on return after break

HONG KONG, Feb 18, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – Maniland Chinese shares rallied out of

the blocks Thursday as traders returned from a week-long holiday to play

catch-up with a global surge fuelled by hopes for the economic recovery,

while Hong Kong extended gains into an eighth day.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.81 percent, or 66.00

points, to 3,721.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second

exchange climbed 1.89 percent, or 46.46 points, to 2,507.00.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.32 percent, or 98.42 points, to 31,183.36.