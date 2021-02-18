Former Malaysia first lady’s graft trial to proceed

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – The corruption trial of Malaysia’s

scandal-plagued former first lady will proceed after a judge ruled Thursday

that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence to make a case, boosting

efforts to bring her to justice.

Rosmah Mansor will now present her defence in the next stage of the case,

and told the Kuala Lumpur High Court she will take the stand to testify.

Notorious for her overseas shopping trips and vast collection of handbags,

she became a lightning rod for public anger as the government of prime

minister Najib Razak was engulfed by graft allegations.

Her husband’s long-ruling coalition suffered a shock election defeat in

2018 in large part due to claims he and his officials plundered billions of

dollars from the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund.

Both the former leader and his wife were hit with multiple charges over the

looting of the investment vehicle, and last year Najib was handed a 12-year

jail term after being convicted in a 1MDB-linked trial.

Rosmah’s first trial does not, however, centre on 1MDB, but on allegations

she received bribes linked to a government project.

Prosecutors allege she pocketed 6.5 million ringgit ($1.6 million) for

helping a company secure the project to provide solar power generators to

schools on the Malaysian part of Borneo island.

The 69-year-old is also accused of soliciting a further 187.5 million

ringgit. She faces three counts of corruption in the trial, which began a

year ago, and denies all charges against her.

Prosecutors recently wrapped up their case, and judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan

ruled they had “credible evidence to prove every element of the offences”

under the three charges.

“I therefore call on the accused to enter her defence,” he said.

If the judge thought the case was too weak, she would have been acquitted.

The defence stage of the trial will begin in June.

Najib, who is free on bail as he appeals his conviction, turned up at court

to show support for his wife.

The couple’s lavish lifestyles came to symbolise the perceived rot in

Malaysia’s ruling elite.

Following the 2018 election, police discovered valuables — including cash,

jewellery and luxury handbags — worth up to $273 million in properties

linked to them.