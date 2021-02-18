Managerless Marseille claim much-needed win

PARIS, Feb 18, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – Troubled Marseille ended a run of seven

Ligue 1 games without a win by beating Nice 3-2 in a rearranged match on

Wednesday, two goals from Tunisia attacker Saif-Eddine Khaoui helping revive

their hopes of European qualification.

Marseille were missing several regulars from their starting line-up as they

played a fifth game under interim coach Nasser Larguet, who has had to step

up from his role as director of the club’s youth academy since the firing of

Andre Villas-Boas.

They had won just two of their previous 13 games altogether, slumping down

into mid-table, but this victory lifts them back up to sixth, within a point

of the European places.

Amid growing speculation that they could appoint former Argentina coach

Jorge Sampaoli — who is currently at Atletico Mineiro in Brazil — as the

permanent replacement for Villas-Boas, interim boss Larguet saw defender

Alvaro Gonzalez put Marseille ahead on 14 minutes.

The Spaniard volleyed home from the edge of the six-yard box after Dimitri

Payet’s cross from the left was blocked and dropped into his path.

Payet’s backheel then released Luis Henrique, with the Brazilian teenager

reaching the byline before cutting the ball back for Khaoui to score with a

first-time finish.

Amine Gouiri pulled a goal back for struggling Nice just after the break,

but Khaoui scored again in the 53rd minute, picking his spot when another

Payet delivery was headed down into his path.

Marseille were still subjected to a nervy finish, though, with 20-year-old

Malik Sellouki coming on for his top-flight bow and pulling it back to 3-2

late on.

Gouiri then hit the post with a last-gasp free-kick as Marseille held on.