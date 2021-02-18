One-third of US military refusing Covid vaccine: Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Feb 18, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – Pentagon officials said Wednesday

that about one-third of the US military are declining to receive the Covid-19

vaccine, despite significant coronavirus infection levels in the forces.

Major General Jeff Taliaferro revealed the high refusal rate in

Congressional hearing, as the US Defense Department continues to classify

covid vaccines as optional because they have yet to receive full approval

from the Federal Drug Administration.

“Acceptance rates are somewhere in the two-thirds territory,” said

Taliaferro, stressing that the figure is based on “very early data.”

Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said that there was no detailed military-

wide data on vaccinations, but said more than 916,500 had been administered

so far.

Kirby said the level of refusal is on par with that of the general

population, where the vaccine has not been offered nearly as widely.

“We in the military basically mirror the acceptance rates of American

society,” Kirby told reporters.

The government has tapped the military and National Guard to help

vaccinate the general public people. Kirby said that by the end of this

week, more than one million members of the military will have received

vaccine shots.

The Pentagon makes most standard vaccinations mandatory for military

personnel.

But because the covid vaccines have only been approved on an emergency

basis, they cannot be forced on people, Kirby said.

“There is a real limit, legally, that we have, to make it mandatory for

our troops and their families.”

He noted that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has received the vaccine.

“What the secretary wants is for the men and women of the department to

make the best and most informed decision for them and their health and the

health of their families,” Kirby said.