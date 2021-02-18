BFF-54,55 Gunmen kidnap dozens from school in central Nigeria

ZCZC

Gunmen kidnap dozens from school in central Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria, Feb 17, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – Gunmen from a suspected

criminal gang stormed a school in central Nigeria on Wednesday,

killing one student and kidnapping dozens of other pupils, teachers

and relatives, the local government said, in the country’s latest mass

abduction.

President Muhammadu Buhari ordered security forces to coordinate a

rescue operation, his office said, after gunmen in military uniforms

raided the Government Science College in the town of Kagara in Niger

state.

Details about the kidnapping were still emerging and a new tally

came after initial reports from a government official and a security

source that hundreds of students were snatched from the school, where

they were staying in dormitories.

“They kidnapped 42 people from the school. They took away 27

students, along with three teachers. One student was killed. They also

kidnapped 12 family members of the teachers,” Muhammad Sani Idris,

spokesman for Niger state’s government, told AFP by phone.

He said 650 students had been in the school when it was attacked at

2:00 am (0100 GMT) on Wednesday.

Heavily-armed gangs known locally as “bandits” in northwest and

central Nigeria have stepped up attacks in recent years, kidnapping

for ransom, raping and pillaging.

Buhari condemned the abduction and ordered security forces to

coordinate an operation to rescue the students.

“The president has directed the armed forces and police to ensure

immediate and safe return of all the captives,” spokesman Garba Shehu

said in a statement without giving details on the number of missing.

Only two months ago, more than 300 students were kidnapped from a

school in Kankara in nearby Katsina, Buhari’s home state, while the

president was visiting the region.

The boys were later released after negotiations with government

officials, but the incident sparked global outrage.

“Attacks on schools and abductions of children are war crimes,”

Amnesty International reacted in a statement on Wednesday.

“Those found to be responsible of the abduction must be brought to

justice,” said the rights group’s director in Nigeria, Osai Ojigho.

The UN children’s agency UNICEF also condemned the attack and called

for the students’ release.

“Children should feel safe at home and at school at all times — and

parents should not need to worry for the safety of their children when

they send them off to school in the morning,” UNICEF’s Nigeria

representative Peter Hawkins said.

On Wednesday, Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello ordered

boarding schools in four areas to shut down until further notice.

“Government at all levels should also ensure that our schools are

henceforth protected against heartless criminals who have apparently

identified them as soft targets,” Nigeria’s Senate President Ahmad

Lawan said.

– Tracking bandits –

Kidnap gangs in Nigeria’s northwest and central states are just one

challenge in Africa’s most populous country, where security forces

face ethnic clashes, jihadists in the northeast and piracy in the

south.

The government official said earlier that some students escaped and

a security source said a headcount had been underway to confirm how

many were abducted.

Troops with air support were tracking the bandits for a possible

rescue operation, the source said.

A statement from the Senate said “security agencies were able to

detect the coordinates of the area the students were taken to”.

The region is increasingly a hub for criminal gangs who raid

villages, killing and abducting residents after looting and torching

homes.

Bandits are known to hide in camps in Rugu forest, which straddles

Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states. Despite the deployment of

troops, deadly attacks persist.

The gangs are largely driven by financial motives and have no known

ideological leanings.

But there is growing concern they are being infiltrated by jihadists

from the northeast who are waging a decade-old insurgency to establish

an Islamic state.

The latest kidnapping incident comes three years after 111

schoolgirls were snatched by jihadists in Dapchi and nearly seven

years after 276 girls were taken from Chibok in a raid that shocked

the world.

“Nigeria has to declare a state of emergency on insecurity,” said

Idayat Hassan, director of the Abuja-based Centre for Democracy and

Development think tank.

“The government must secure the schools and urgently too, or else

(the) Chibok, Dapchi and Kankara school raids will encourage others to

do worse.”

