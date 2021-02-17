Most public universities finalise admission test dates

DHAKA, Feb 17, 2021 (BSS) – Most public universities of the country have finalised the dates to hold admission test for 2020-21 academic session.

Uniform admission tests of 20 public universities will be held on the last two Saturdays in June and the first two Saturdays in July, beginning with June 19.

The decision was taken today at a meeting of Bangladesh Bishwabidyalaya Parishad, an association of public university vice-chancellor, president of the body Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Alam told BSS.

Seven agricultural universities will held entry test on May 29 in a cluster while Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) would hold admission test on June 10.

Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) and Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) will hold the admission test in a cluster system on June 12, said Rafiqul, also VC of CUET.

However, Chittagong University and Rajshahi university are yet to finalise the date to hold the admission test.

Earlier, The Dhaka University decided to hold the admission test on May 21, 22, 27, 28 and June 5 while Jahangirnagar University will hold admission tests from June 3 to 18 and 20.

The 20 universities are Jagannath University, Islamic University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Khulna University, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Noakhali University of Science and Technology, Cumilla University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Jashore University of Science and Technology,

Begum Rokeya University, Pabna University of Science and Technology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology, Barishal University, Rangamati University of Science and Technology, Rabindra University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Sheikh Hasina University, and Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University.