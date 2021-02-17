PM seeks more Sri Lankan investment in SEZs

DHAKA, Feb 17, 2021 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged Sri Lanka to come up with more investments in the special economic zones (SEZs) in Bangladesh.

She made this call when newly appointed Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sudharshan Deepal Suresh Seneviratne paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has been developing 100 SEZs across the country and the Sri Lankan entrepreneurs can invest here availing themselves of the existing favorable policies for foreigners.

Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed newsmen after the call on.

The Sri Lankan envoy said his country is keen to work and invest in shipping, hospital, tourism, education and cultural sectors alongside collaborating in the aviation sector and training up nurses in Bangladesh.

Lauding the leadership of the Prime Minister, he said Bangladesh has achieved tremendous success due to her visionary leadership in the last few years.

The Sri Lankan envoy observed that more investment and industry should come to Bangladesh.

He said his country wants to set up tourism infrastructures in coastal areas to promote Bangladesh-Sri Lanka cultural tourism alongside introducing sea cruise.

The envoy highly praised the Prime Minister’s leadership in tackling Covid-19 and said he is “astonished” to see Bangladesh’s coronavirus management.

The Prime Minister said her government has tried to create awareness so people can be conscious about coronavirus and that is why it has been possible to contain the pandemic.

The Sri Lankan envoy expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for getting the vaccine as the government is also providing inoculation to the diplomats and foreigners alongside the country’s mass people.

Congratulating Saima Wazed Hossain for being WHO’s champion for autism in the South-East Asia Region, the high commissioner said her work in the field of autism is praiseworthy.

Sri Lanka wants to establish collaboration with Bangladesh in the field of autism, he added.

The Prime Minister said it was a social shame for parents and they don’t want to bring out their autistic children.

The government has taken sufficient measures to overcome this situation although it is a challenging task as many educated families also try to hide their autistic children, she noted.

“We are providing special allocation and support to autistic and physically challenged people and their children,” said the premier, adding, “Not only that, allowances are being also given to the transgender people. . . I am trying my best.”

The high commissioner also praised the government’s initiative of transferring money from the social safety net programme to the marginal people through bank accounts terming it as “ground breaking”.

Recalling his memories of student life, he said while studying in Delhi he tried to extend support to the Bangladesh Liberation war.

The Prime Minister thanked the high commissioner for supporting Bangladesh during the war of Liberation.

Prime Minister’s Office Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Military Secretary to the Prime Minister Major General Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury were present.