BSS-37 No scarcity of COVID-19 vaccines: Maleque

ZCZC

BSS-37

VACCINATION-AVAILABILITY-MALEQUE

No scarcity of COVID-19 vaccines: Maleque

DHAKA, Feb 17, 2021 (BSS) – Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid

Maleque today said all people will be vaccinated as there is no scarcity of

COVID-19 vaccines.

“We have distributed required number of vaccines to all designated

hospitals across the country… if necessary, we will provide more vaccines

to these hospitals to bring all people under vaccination coverage,” he told a

function of Dhaka Dental College here, an official release said.

The minister said Bangladesh has so far brought 70 lakh COVID-19 vaccines

and 22 lakh more vaccines will be brought by February 22. “We will collect

vaccine every month to make countrywide vaccination coverage a success,” he

added.

According the health ministry, 50 lakh Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines

purchased by the government reached Dhaka on January 25 as part of a

tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on November 5 and a

subsequent agreement on December 13 among Bangladesh Government, Beximco

Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BPL) and the Serum Institute of India (SII).

The agreement ensures availability of three crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in

phases from the Serum Institute.

Bangladesh received its first ever COVID-19 vaccine consignment on January

21 (Thursday) as India sent 20 lakh doses of vaccine developed by the

University of Oxford and AstraZeneca as gift.

BSS/PR/MMR/ARS/1844 hrs