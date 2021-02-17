BFF-44 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

ZCZC
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
PARIS, Feb 17, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – These are the latest developments in the
coronavirus crisis:
– Japan vaccination drive begins –
Five months ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan kicks off its vaccination
drive at a Tokyo hospital, with a plan to initially give Pfizer-BioNTech
shots to 40,000 healthcare workers.
– In South Africa too –
South Africa launches its vaccination programme using a Johnson &
Johnson vaccine, after a delayed start caused by concerns about the ability
of the Oxford-AstraZeneca formula to shield against a widespread variant of
the virus.
– Lightning lockdowns –
Major cities in Australia and New Zealand lift stay-at-home orders for
millions of residents after successfully using snap lockdowns to quash
outbreaks of virulent strains of the virus.
Authorities say swift action in Melbourne and Auckland helped contain
flare-ups of the highly contagious UK variant, contrasting with the less
rigorous approach taken in Europe and other infection hotspots.
– Postwar spirit –
Italy’s new Prime Minister Mario Draghi pledges to use “all means” to
fight the pandemic that has devastated the country and says it presents an
opportunity for Italy to rebuild as it did after World War II.
– Border controls –
Citing the danger of new strains spreading in Europe, Slovakia tightens
border controls as it battles one of the highest virus mortality rates in the
world.
– Gaza gets first doses –
An initial batch of 1,000 vaccine doses donated by Russia will enter
Gaza, Israel’s defence ministry says, after it had blocked a shipment earlier
this week.
– Taiwan troubles –
An attempt by Taiwan to secure five million doses of vaccine fails at
the last minute because of “political pressure”, Taipei’s health minister
says, raising fears China could be creating roadblocks for the inoculation
drive.
– Swedes scrap soft approach –
Sweden, known for its softer approach to the pandemic, is preparing to
use new legislation to close gyms, restaurants and hair salons ahead of a
feared third wave of virus infections.
– Spain debt soars –
Spain’s public debt jumps to 1.31 trillion euros ($1.59 trillion) at
end-2020, equal to 117.1 percent of national output, central Bank of Spain
data show, as the government boosted spending to tackle the economic fallout
from the pandemic.
– Uzbeks get Sputnik –
Uzbekistan becomes the latest country to certify Russia’s Sputnik V
vaccine for mass use, saying it plans to purchase one million doses for its
population of 34 million.
– VP succumbs –
Zanzibar’s first vice president Seif Sharif Hamad, who led the island’s
opposition for three decades, dies after he had been hospitalised for over
three weeks with coronavirus.
– 2.4 million deaths –
The virus has caused at least 2,419,730 deaths since the outbreak
emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources
compiled by AFP on Wednesday.
The United States is the worst-affected country with 488,081 deaths
followed by Brazil with 240,940, Mexico with 175,986, India with 155,913 and
Britain with 118,195.
