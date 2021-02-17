BFF-44 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

ZCZC

BFF-44

HEALTH-VIRUS-WORLD, FACTS

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

PARIS, Feb 17, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – These are the latest developments in the

coronavirus crisis:

– Japan vaccination drive begins –

Five months ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan kicks off its vaccination

drive at a Tokyo hospital, with a plan to initially give Pfizer-BioNTech

shots to 40,000 healthcare workers.

– In South Africa too –

South Africa launches its vaccination programme using a Johnson &

Johnson vaccine, after a delayed start caused by concerns about the ability

of the Oxford-AstraZeneca formula to shield against a widespread variant of

the virus.

– Lightning lockdowns –

Major cities in Australia and New Zealand lift stay-at-home orders for

millions of residents after successfully using snap lockdowns to quash

outbreaks of virulent strains of the virus.

Authorities say swift action in Melbourne and Auckland helped contain

flare-ups of the highly contagious UK variant, contrasting with the less

rigorous approach taken in Europe and other infection hotspots.

– Postwar spirit –

Italy’s new Prime Minister Mario Draghi pledges to use “all means” to

fight the pandemic that has devastated the country and says it presents an

opportunity for Italy to rebuild as it did after World War II.

– Border controls –

Citing the danger of new strains spreading in Europe, Slovakia tightens

border controls as it battles one of the highest virus mortality rates in the

world.

– Gaza gets first doses –

An initial batch of 1,000 vaccine doses donated by Russia will enter

Gaza, Israel’s defence ministry says, after it had blocked a shipment earlier

this week.

– Taiwan troubles –

An attempt by Taiwan to secure five million doses of vaccine fails at

the last minute because of “political pressure”, Taipei’s health minister

says, raising fears China could be creating roadblocks for the inoculation

drive.

– Swedes scrap soft approach –

Sweden, known for its softer approach to the pandemic, is preparing to

use new legislation to close gyms, restaurants and hair salons ahead of a

feared third wave of virus infections.

– Spain debt soars –

Spain’s public debt jumps to 1.31 trillion euros ($1.59 trillion) at

end-2020, equal to 117.1 percent of national output, central Bank of Spain

data show, as the government boosted spending to tackle the economic fallout

from the pandemic.

– Uzbeks get Sputnik –

Uzbekistan becomes the latest country to certify Russia’s Sputnik V

vaccine for mass use, saying it plans to purchase one million doses for its

population of 34 million.

– VP succumbs –

Zanzibar’s first vice president Seif Sharif Hamad, who led the island’s

opposition for three decades, dies after he had been hospitalised for over

three weeks with coronavirus.

– 2.4 million deaths –

The virus has caused at least 2,419,730 deaths since the outbreak

emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources

compiled by AFP on Wednesday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 488,081 deaths

followed by Brazil with 240,940, Mexico with 175,986, India with 155,913 and

Britain with 118,195.

BSS/AFP/IJ/1810 hrs