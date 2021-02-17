BSS-35 147,208 get COVID-19 vaccines in Rangpur division

ZCZC
COVID-VACCINATION-RANGPUR (with picture)
147,208 get COVID-19 vaccines in Rangpur division
RANGPUR, Feb 17, 2021 (BSS) – A total of 147,208 citizens were immunised
with the COVID-19 vaccines till Wednesday under excellent management at
different government hospitals in all eight districts of Rangpur division.
“A total of 19,759 people, including 12,528 males and 7,231 females, were
inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccines today raising the total number of
vaccine recipients to 147,208 in the division,” Divisional Director (Health)
Dr. Md. Ahad Ali told BSS here today.
The total of 147,208 citizens, who have so far been immunised with the
COVID-19 vaccines till Wednesday in all eight districts of the division,
include 99,501 males and 47,707 females.
“The vaccine recipients are feeling well without notable side effects
though 61 of them experienced insignificant temporary adverse events for only
a few minutes following immunisation (AEFI) since February 7 last in the
division,” Dr. Ali said.
Earlier, 20,811 citizens were inoculated with the vaccines on Tuesday,
31,618 on Monday, 15,218 on Sunday, 17,542 on Saturday, 19,380 on Thursday,
14,224 on Wednesday, 10,237 on Tuesday, 5,503 on Monday and 2,912 citizens on
Sunday (February 7) last.
The district-wise break-up of total 1,47,208 vaccine recipients stands at
27,384 in Rangpur, 15,142 in Panchagarh, 19,990 in Nilphamari, 9,798 in
Lalmonirhat, 13,283 in Kurigram, 16,020 in Thakurgaon, 31,475 in Dinajpur and
14,116 in Gaibandha.
Expressing full satisfaction over the increasing eagerness among common
citizens in taking the vaccines, Dr. Ali said systematic management has been
ensured at all booths in the government hospitals for vaccination in a
festive atmosphere in Rangpur division.
Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and
Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu
expressed satisfaction over the huge interest among citizens in taking the
vaccines across the division.
He specially called upon everyone to properly abide by the health
directives even after taking the vaccines despite the COVID-19 vaccination
campaign progressing smoothly amid a declining infection rate in Rangpur
division.
