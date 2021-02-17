BSP-20 Swadhinata, Farashganj notch win in BCL

ZCZC

Swadhinata, Farashganj notch win in BCL

DHAKA, Feb 17, 2021 (BSS)- Swadhinata Krira Sangha and Farashganj Sporting

Club won their respective matches of the Bangladesh Championship League (BCL)

Football held today at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal

Stadium in the city’s Kamalapur.

In the day’s first match, Swadhinata Krira Sangha beat NoFeL Sporting Club

by 1-0 goal scored by Sabbir in the 32nd minute of the match.

In the day’s second match, old Dhaka outfit Farashganj Sporting Club edged

past Dhaka Wanderers Club also by the same identical margin. In the day’s

match, Rajon scored the all-important goal for Farashganj in the 29th minute

of the match.

A total twelve renowned clubs are taking part in the league. The clubs are

NoFeL Sporting Club, Farashganj Sporting Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Agrani

Bank Limited Sports Club, Fakirerpool Youngmen’s Club, Dhaka City Football

Club, Wari Club, Dhaka Swadhinota Krira Sangha, Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha,

Dhaka Wanderers Club, Fortis FC Limited and Uttara Football Club.

