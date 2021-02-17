BFF-46 IAEA head to visit Tehran on Saturday: Iranian ambassador

ZCZC

IAEA head to visit Tehran on Saturday: Iranian ambassador

VIENNA, Feb 17, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog

will travel to Tehran on Saturday, Iran’s ambassador to the organisation

said, days before a looming deadline for the suspension of some inspections.

Kazem Gharibabadi tweeted Wednesday that International Atomic Energy Agency

Director General Rafael Grossi will “travel to Tehran on Saturday for

technical discussions with the Atomic Energy Organization on how to continue

cooperation in the light of new arrangements”.

