BFF-46 IAEA head to visit Tehran on Saturday: Iranian ambassador

IAEA head to visit Tehran on Saturday: Iranian ambassador
VIENNA, Feb 17, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog
will travel to Tehran on Saturday, Iran’s ambassador to the organisation
said, days before a looming deadline for the suspension of some inspections.
Kazem Gharibabadi tweeted Wednesday that International Atomic Energy Agency
Director General Rafael Grossi will “travel to Tehran on Saturday for
technical discussions with the Atomic Energy Organization on how to continue
cooperation in the light of new arrangements”.
