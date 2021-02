ZCZC

BCN-02

STOCKS-MARKETS-HONGKONG

Hong Kong shares open lower

HONG KONG, Feb 17, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade Wednesday morning as profit-takers moved in after a six-day rally.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.36 percent, or 110.29 points, to 30,636.67.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.

BSS/AFP/AU/08:30 hrs