BSP-25 Sheikh Jamal lose valuable points again

Sheikh Jamal lose valuable points again

DHAKA, Feb. 16, 2021 (BSS)- Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club lost

valuable points again as Uttar Baridhara Club, came from behind, forced them

to play a 3-3 goal draw in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football held

today at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) here.

Thanks to Gambian forward Pa Omar Jobe for his timely two goals that

rescued Sheikh Jamal from total embarrassment on the day, despite Sheikh

Jamal took early lead by forward Nurul Absar.

Forward Mohammad Sujon Biswash, striker Sumon Reza and midfielder Papon

Singh netted one goal each for Baridhara.

In the day’s match, Absar put Sheikh Jamal ahead early in the 9th minute

while Sujon restored the parity for Baridhara in the 28th minute of the

match.

Sumon Reza put Baridhara ahead scoring the second goal in the 45th

minute while after the lemon break Papon Singh further widened the team’s

margin scoring the third goal for Baridhara in the 70th minute of the match.

Pa Omar Jobe reduced the margin scoring his first and second goal for

Sheikh Jamal in the 73rd minute and leveled the margin scoring his second and

third for Sheikh Jamal in the 90th minute of the match.

With the day’s outcome, Sheikh Jamal stand at third position in the

league table with 18 points from eight matches while Baridhara placed at

tenth position with five points playing the same number of matches.

Wednesday’s matches: Mohammedan SC vs Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends

Society at Shaheed Dhirendranath Stadium in Tongi at 3 pm, Bangladesh

Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra vs Bangladesh Police Football Club at BNS at

3.30 pm and Chittagong Abahani Limited vs Brothers Union Club at BNS 6 pm.

