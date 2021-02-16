BSS-47 Al Jazeera’s report causes harm to its credibility: Hasan

ZCZC

Al Jazeera’s report causes harm to its credibility: Hasan

DHAKA, Feb 16, 2021 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the recent report of Al Jazeera caused harm to the TV channel as its credibility significantly declined in Bangladesh and its objectivity was made questionable around the world.

He came up with the remark while exchanging views with journalists at the conference room of the Information Ministry at the Secretariat here.

Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, said after airing the report – ‘All the Prime Minister’s Men’ – the objectivity of Al Jazeera channel faced harsh question in Bangladesh and its credibility and acceptability decreased.

Mentioning that there was no correlation between the report of Al Jazeera and its headline, he said, the report was prepared against the army chief of Bangladesh and his family, which was made to attack him personally.

The information minister said this was not first time that question was raised against the AL Jazeera’s report, while many countries, including India, raised question about its reports and suspended the broadcasting of the TV channel.

Replying to a question, he said: “Action could have taken (against Al Jazeera). Like other countries, we could have stopped its broadcasting but we did not do so since we believe in the freedom of press.”

But, he said, alongside the unrestricted freedom, the media have responsibilities and Al Jazeera has failed to play its responsibility to this end.

Hasan said targeting the army chief, Al Jazeera tried to criticise the government but there was no connection between the government/the prime minister and the report.

The government, he said, is yet to take decision to go for legal action against the TV channel. “But, if any aggrieved person goes to court and the court gives instructions to this end, the government will follow those.

Responding to another query about David Bergman, the information minister said: “Bergman faced trial at our war crimes tribunal. Later, he apologized unconditionally to the High Court and left the country. Once the war criminals, whose were under trial, were termed as Islamic intellectuals in the Al Jazeera’s report. David Bergman took side with them.”

He said the main speaker of the report Sami has many names and when reports are produced depending on such a person, it causes harm to media.

About the BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi’s remarks on Al Jazeera’s report, Hasan said Mr Rizvi frequently makes weird statements.

“India has good relations with us for a long. And India is our closest neighbour. Our relations with India have reached a new height under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The way they (BNP leaders) are dancing with an Al Jazeera report, it will not bring any good for them. We are not worried about that at all,” he added.

About his recent visit to India, Hasan presented in brief the outcomes of his visit – the third Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata, where people shed tears after watching the documentary ‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ made based on the life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, commemorating Bangabandhu’s historic speech at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on February 6 in 1972, awarding Indian people for their contribution to Bangladesh’s liberation war, meeting with legendary singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay and visiting the shooting spot of Bangabandhu’s biopic at Film City in Mumbai.

