BSS-50 Weeklong Science and technology fair begins in Panchagarh

Weeklong Science and technology fair begins in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Feb 16, 2021 (BSS)- A seven day – 41st National Science And Technology Fair began at Karatoa Adarsha Shikka Nikato school hall room in the district today.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Panchagarh Sabina Yeasmin formally inaugurated the fair by releasing balloons at Karatoa Adarsha education Nikaton.

The theme of the fair is to Use Science and Technology For Safe Food.

District administration arranged the fair with the assistance of Science and Technology Ministry and National Science and Technology Museum.

A discussion meeting was held where Chief Nirbahi officer of Zila Parishad Abdul Alim Khan Ohareshi addressed the function as the chief guest.

It was addressed among others, by Delwar Hossein Principal of Mokbular Rahman Government, College, Panchagarh Government Women College Principal Mojibor Rahman, sadar Upa Zila Nirbahi Officer Arif Hossein.

Additional DC Azad Zahan Presided over the function. Large number of budding scientists of different school and colleges set-up several stalls on the school ground

