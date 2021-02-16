BSS-49 Dr Wazed’s 80th birthday celebrated in Rangpur

ZCZC

Dr Wazed’s 80th birthday celebrated in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Feb 16, 2021 (BSS) – The 80th birthday of internationally reputed nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s husband Dr. M A Wazed Miah was celebrated in a befitting manner today recalling his enormous contribution to the nation.

Different organizations chalked out programmes to celebrate the 80th birthday of Dr. Wazed in village Laldighee Fatehpur of Pirganj upazila and Rangpur city abiding by the health safety guidliness and other directives, set by the government in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pirganj upazila unit of Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies, Dr. Wazed Foundation, family of Dr. Wazed, Begum Rokeya University, Dr. Wazed Smriti Sangshad (DWSS), district and upazila units of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and other organizations celebrated the birthday of Dr. Wazed.

The programmes included placing of wreaths at the grave of Dr. Wazed at his sleepy hamlet Laldighee Fatehpur village in Pirganj upazila, offering Fateha and munajats there seeking eternal peace for his departed soul and wellbeing of his other family members.

Leaders of Pirganj upazila AL and other organizations, Vice-chancellor of Begum Rokeya University Professor Dr. Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, Pirganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Biroda Rani Roy, heads of educational institutions placed wreaths there and offered Fateha.

Besides, Pirganj upazila AL organised a doa mahfil followed by distribution of foods among poor and distressed people and memorial discussion at ‘Joysadan’ in Fatehpur Laldighee village.

President of Pirganj upazila AL Advocate Md. Azizur Rahman Ranga presided over the discussion.

Dr Wazed’s eldest nephew, Chairman of Dr. Wazed Miah Foundation and Vice-President of Rangpur district AL Chhayadat Hossain Bakul addressed as the keynote speaker.

Moderated by General Secretary of Pirganj upazila AL and Pirganj municipal Mayor Tazimul Islam Shamim, Pirganj upazila Vice-chairman Shafiur Rahman Mandal Milon, Vice-president of upazila AL Anwarul Islam Manu, President of district BCL Mehede Hasan Rony and family members of Dr. Wazed addressed the discussion.

The speakers said Dr. Wazed worked for building a technologically advanced Bangladesh selflessly with a patriotic zeal to immortalize ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Leaders of DWSS led by its General Secretary and senior journalist Saiful Islam Jahangir placed wreaths at the grave of Dr. MA Wazed Miah in village Laldighee Fatehpur and offered Fateha there in the morning.

Later, DWSS arranged milad mahfils followed by offering munajats at Keramotia Jam-e-Mosque and Court Jam-e-Mosque in Rangpur city after Asr prayers seeking eternal peace for the departed soul of Dr. Wazed and other departed members of his family.

Later, the organisation held a discussion on the life and works of Dr. Wazed at its temporary office at Press Club Complex in the city tonight.

On February 16, 1942, nuclear scientist Dr. Wazed, lovingly called as ‘Sudha Miah’, was born in a respectable Muslim family of Laldighee Fatehpur village in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur district.

He breathed his last in Dhaka on May 9, 2009 at the age of 67 and was buried at their family graveyard in his native Laldighee Fatehpur village at Pirganj upazila.

