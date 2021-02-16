BSS-48 2,26,902 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday

ZCZC

2,26,902 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday

DHAKA, Feb 16, 2021 (BSS) – A total of 2,26,902 people were administered

COVID-19 vaccines across the country on February 16.

Among the vaccine receivers, 1,49,892 were male and 77,010 female,

according to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General

of Health Services (DGHS).

As of today (Tuesday), the number of vaccine receivers is 13,59,613 as the

vaccination campaign was launched on January 27. Of them, 9,23,516 are male

and 4,36,097 female.

People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive COVID-19

vaccines, the health ministry sources said.

The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in Dhaka city and 1005

hospitals outside the capital today, the DGHS said, adding the immunization

programme will begin at 8am and it will continue till 2.30 pm every day.

But some hospitals will continue the vaccination programme throughout the

day, the health official said.

The inoculation would be administered among people in government hospitals

up to upazila level while 22,48,299 people so far got them registered to be

inoculated.

