BSS-45 Dr Wazed Mia was greed free person: Palak

Dr Wazed Mia was greed free person: Palak

DHAKA, Feb 16, 2021 (BSS) – State Minister for Information and

Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak today said the prominent nuclear

scientist Wazed Mia was a greed free and uncomplicated person.

“Throughout his career, Wazed Mia has worked tirelessly with his talent and

creativity for the welfare of the country,” he said.

He as the chief guest was virtually speaking at a programme marking the

80th birthday of Wazed Mia, said a press release.

Terming Dr Wazed as a person with sharp talent and political conscious,

Palak said, “He played a courageous role in the liberation movement led by

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman”.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s late husband Wazed Mia was an ideal father

and husband, he said adding “His eligible son Sajeeb Wazed is an

international IT engineer and his daughter Saima Wazed Putul is a licensed

School Psychologist in the United States.”

Later, special prayers were offered for the peace of the departed soul of

Wazed Mia.

Senior Secretary of Department of Information and Communication Technology

NM Ziaul Alam presided over the function while Additional Secretary of

Department of Information and Communication Technology Reena Parveen, Deputy

Commissioner of Rangpur Asib Ahsan, Atomic Energy Commission Director Syed

Mohammad Hossain, President of Dr MA Wazed Mia Foundation Alhaj AKM Sayadat

Hossain Bakul, Mayor of Pirganj Municipality and General Secretary of Upazila

Awami League Tajimul Islam Shamim were present virtually.

