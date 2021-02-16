BSS-45 Dr Wazed Mia was greed free person: Palak

ZCZC
BSS-45
WAZED-DISCUSSION-PALAK
Dr Wazed Mia was greed free person: Palak
DHAKA, Feb 16, 2021 (BSS) – State Minister for Information and
Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak today said the prominent nuclear
scientist Wazed Mia was a greed free and uncomplicated person.
“Throughout his career, Wazed Mia has worked tirelessly with his talent and
creativity for the welfare of the country,” he said.
He as the chief guest was virtually speaking at a programme marking the
80th birthday of Wazed Mia, said a press release.
Terming Dr Wazed as a person with sharp talent and political conscious,
Palak said, “He played a courageous role in the liberation movement led by
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman”.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s late husband Wazed Mia was an ideal father
and husband, he said adding “His eligible son Sajeeb Wazed is an
international IT engineer and his daughter Saima Wazed Putul is a licensed
School Psychologist in the United States.”
Later, special prayers were offered for the peace of the departed soul of
Wazed Mia.
Senior Secretary of Department of Information and Communication Technology
NM Ziaul Alam presided over the function while Additional Secretary of
Department of Information and Communication Technology Reena Parveen, Deputy
Commissioner of Rangpur Asib Ahsan, Atomic Energy Commission Director Syed
Mohammad Hossain, President of Dr MA Wazed Mia Foundation Alhaj AKM Sayadat
Hossain Bakul, Mayor of Pirganj Municipality and General Secretary of Upazila
Awami League Tajimul Islam Shamim were present virtually.
BSS/PR/DH/RY/1955hrs