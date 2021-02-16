Bangladesh Army again bins Al-Jazeera report

DHAKA, Feb 16, 2021 (BSS) – Bangladesh army today denounced an Al-Jazeera

report relating to some military procurement, issuing a fresh statement to

clarify issues the channel raised and calling its report “baseless” and

“fabricated” with an intention to belittle the government as well as the

army.

Following is the verbatim of the military statement issued by the Inter

Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate of the defence ministry:

A recent report titled “All the Prime Minister’s Men”, broadcasted on

February 1, 2021 by Al-Jazeera, an international news channel, has drawn the

attention of Headquarters, Bangladesh Army. The report of Al-Jazeera, in the

form of a documentary, consists of numerous false and fabricated stories in

respect of the Government of Bangladesh and Bangladesh Army, creating

unnecessary confusion among the general mass. It is clear from the report

that it has been intentionally prepared blending some untrue, fabricated,

fictitious, speculative and unsupported information with some isolated

incidents in order to discredit the Government of Bangladesh and the

Bangladesh Army and the Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army among the mass

people of Bangladesh and the world.

Firstly, the documentary that has been broadcasted has revealed many false

information about the purchase of spyware by the Bangladesh Army from Israel

and direct and indirect involvement of the brothers of present chief of army

staff in various procurement processes of the Bangladesh Army.

It may be mentioned that Bangladesh Army has been successfully

participating in UN peacekeeping missions since 1988. Since then Bangladesh

has achieved the recognition of ‘Highest Troops Contributing Country’ number

of times and now (since 31 August 2020) among 120 countries around the globe.

Till date, 124 peacekeepers from Bangladesh Army made supreme sacrifice and

222 peacekeepers have sustained injury for the cause of global peace in

different UN Missions. Reputation, expertise, capability and excellence

earned through long experience in peacekeeping operations, drives Bangladesh

Army to remain ever ready to deploy contingents of different types as per the

requirements of the UN in a minimum possible time. Currently, under the

United Nations Peacekeeping Capability Readiness System (UNPCRS), 16

contingents of the Bangladesh Army are phased out to replace the old units

and in some cases are ready for new deployments, which is otherwise the

highest among troops contributing countries.

On December 29, 2016, the United Nations Department of Peace Operation

(UNDPO) requested Bangladesh for the first time to inform regarding the

capability of transforming the pledged ‘Signal Unit’ due to be deployed in

the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) into a ‘Signal Intelligence Unit’.

In the same note UN also sent a list of required manpower and equipment

through Statement of Unit Requirement for the said unit. At that time

Bangladesh Army did not have some equipment required for the Signal

Intelligence Unit and those needed to be imported from abroad. Accordingly

Bangladesh Army informed the UN on 05 January 2017 that the Signal

Intelligence Unit could be sent by Bangladesh after September 2018.

Following this, Bangladesh started the process of procuring a Passive

Signal Interceptor from Hungary in December 2017 following the standard

Government procurement process, which was completed in June 2018. Although

the equipment was procured in accordance with UN requirements, the UN later

deployed a Tanzanian signal intelligence unit in Democratic Republic of

Congo. As a result, the signal equipment so procured is lying with Bangladesh

Army, not in use till date and ready for deployment within a shortest

possible time upon requirement of UN. Note that the information provided by

Al-Jazeera that the signal device was made by Israel is not true at all and

the name of Israel is not engraved anywhere in the device. It is to be noted

that there is no scope of corruption since the procurement of all military

equipment in Bangladesh Army is done under a specific and set policy and

following a number of steps.

The procurement process for this signal equipment began long before the

current Chief of Army Staff, General Aziz Ahmed, took over his office. The

process started in 2017 during the tenure of previous Chief of Army Staff,

following the procurement process of the Army Headquarters and with the

approval of the Government the Directorate General Defence Purchase (DGDP)

entered into the contract in 26 June 2018. Hence the attempt of Al-Jazeera to

link the Chief of Army Staff or his brother residing in Hungary in the

process of procuring the said equipment was motivated by a completely

nefarious motive. In addition, the documentary appears to have been made

basing the long time stay of the brother of General Aziz in Hungary. It is

pertinent to mention here that none of the brothers or relatives of the Chief

of Army Staff has ever been involved in any kind of supply or purchase

process of arms, ammunition or equipment in Bangladesh Army. It is

conceivable that this documentary is just an attempt to create chaos and

anarchy in the country by attacking the head of a reputed and well-organized

organization like the Bangladesh Army and a sensitive institution like the

military by smearing his family members.

On March 29, 2019, the wedding reception of the son of the Chief of Army

Staff was held where distinguished and eminent personalities attended. Worth

mentioning that, before that, both the brothers of the Chief of Army Staff

(Anis and Hasan) were acquitted of the conspired, planned and fabricated

cases through proper judicial process. As a result, none of his brothers were

convicted or absconding on the day of the wedding reception where they

attended. They appeared at the ceremony as fully acquitted and no case was

pending against them at that time. After the official visit to Singapore in

April 2019, the Army Chief left for Malaysia on a private visit and stayed at

his elder brother’s house. It is, therefore, clear that the incident of

‘meeting of the Chief of Army Staff with his expatriate brother in Malaysia’

shown in the report is purposefully presented as ‘meeting with the fugitive

accused’ which is just a shameless propaganda.

It is worth mentioning that the real name of the person named Sami in the

Al-Jazeera report is ‘Samiul Ahmed Khan’, and his father is late Lt Col Abdul

Basit Khan (Retd). Sami has previously been arrested by law enforcing agency

and Military Police for theft, using uniform and forging credentials of army

officers. He was declared unwanted (persona non grata) in all the cantonments

of Bangladesh in 2006 for those criminalities. ‘Samiul Ahmed Khan’ currently

bears the name ‘Zulkarnain Saer Khan’ (current passport number is EG0092902,

previous passport numbers were BJ0520260, AC5075647, and B1765649) and is

living in Hungary under a false identity using his father’s name as ‘Colonel

Wasit Khan’. It may be mentioned that a case (No. 2/5/2020) was filed with

the Ramna Model Thana on 05 May 2020 on the allegations of anti-state

propaganda against this swindler, greedy and fraudulent Sami, which is

currently under investigation.

Basically, the report shows that a documentary has been intentionally

articulated with hypothetical, unacceptable and unproven information by

adding some fragmentary pictures or scenes from different times. Almost the

entire subject matter of the report is based on unsubstantiated hearsay and

the informant has not been questioned or cross-examined by the affected

parties. It goes without saying that the report has lost its acceptability,

relevance and credibility due to the unilateral collection of evidence from a

fraudulent and fugitive man like Sami and the production of such a baseless

documentaries using unreliable and misleading information as evidence is

deplorable.

It is to be noted here that in the said report, an attempt has been made to

directly mention and present the Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh and

portray his family as a mafia family. Such slanders and lies about the Chief

of Army Staff appointed according to law by the government of an independent

and democratic country are utterly objectionable and unsolicited and which is

not expected from a news agency like Al-Jazeera.

The Army Headquarters out rightly rejects all malicious attempt and claims

of Al-Jazeera to debase a professionally highly skilled, universally accepted

Chief of Army Staff without any valid evidence