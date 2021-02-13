IU holds seminar on ‘Social Degradation and Terrorism’

ISLAMIC UNIVESITY, Feb 13, 2021, (BSS) – A day-long PhD Seminar on ‘The

Role of State in Preventing Social Degradation and Terrorism: Islamic

Perspective’ was held at Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia today.

Al-Hadith and Islamic Studies department of the university arranged the

programme at the seminar room of Theology and Islamic Studies faculty on the

campus around 11:30am.

Al-Hadith and Islamic Studies department chairman Professor Dr Syed

Maksudur Rahman presided over the seminar while Professor Dr M Solaiman, dean

of the Theology and Islamic Studies faculty, was present as the chief guest.

Professor Dr M Jakir Hossain, Professor Dr A H M Nurul Islam of the same

department addressed the seminar as the discussants while over 50 teachers of

various departments participated.

PhD fellow M Shoriful Islam presented his research article at the

seminar supervised by the Professor Dr Moinul Haque of the Al- Hadith

department.

While addressing the seminar, the fellow noticed various way to protect

the society from degradation and others terrorism according to Quran and

Hadith.