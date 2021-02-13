IU holds seminar on ‘Social Degradation and Terrorism’

ISLAMIC UNIVESITY, Feb 13, 2021, (BSS) – A day-long PhD Seminar on ‘The
Role of State in Preventing Social Degradation and Terrorism: Islamic
Perspective’ was held at Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia today.
Al-Hadith and Islamic Studies department of the university arranged the
programme at the seminar room of Theology and Islamic Studies faculty on the
campus around 11:30am.
Al-Hadith and Islamic Studies department chairman Professor Dr Syed
Maksudur Rahman presided over the seminar while Professor Dr M Solaiman, dean
of the Theology and Islamic Studies faculty, was present as the chief guest.
Professor Dr M Jakir Hossain, Professor Dr A H M Nurul Islam of the same
department addressed the seminar as the discussants while over 50 teachers of
various departments participated.
PhD fellow M Shoriful Islam presented his research article at the
seminar supervised by the Professor Dr Moinul Haque of the Al- Hadith
department.
While addressing the seminar, the fellow noticed various way to protect
the society from degradation and others terrorism according to Quran and
Hadith.