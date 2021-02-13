BSP-09 Liton, Miraz guides Bangladesh after early trouble

ZCZC

Liton, Miraz guides Bangladesh after early trouble

DHAKA, Feb 12, 2021 (BSS)—Liton Das hot back in form while Mehidy Hasan Miraz continued his newly found confidence as a batsman as Bangladesh recovered from an early trouble to reach 272-6 at tea on the day three of the second Test against West Indies.

At the second interval of the day, Liton was batting on 66, hitting his seven half-century in longer version format while Miraz was on 53.

They kept Bangladesh unscathed throughout the second session but Bangladesh is still trailing by 137 runs after West Indies was all out for 409 in their first innings.

West Indies off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming three Bangladeshi wickets.

Cornwall strengthened West Indies’ position further by dismissing both of the overnight batsmen Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun, who resumed the day on 105-4.

Mushfiqur Rahim scored 54 off 105, sending the ball across the rope for seven times.

Bangladesh began the day cautiously, keeping in the mind that they need to see out the first session without any trouble.

But Cornwall had Mithun caught by captain Kraigg Brathwaite on 15, ending his 86-ball vigil.

Mushfiqur Rahim brought up his 22nd test fifty, pushing Cornwall delivery toward mid-on for a single.

Soon after he perished to a modest delivery of Cornwall as he tried to play a reverse sweep shot.

