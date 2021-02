DHAKA, Feb 13, 2021 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today expressed

profound shock and sorrow at the death of Shaheen Reza Noor, a noted

journalist and son of martyred journalist Sirajuddin Hossain.

In a condolence message, the head of the state also prayed for eternal

peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.