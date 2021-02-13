World Betar Day celebrated in Rajshahi amid festivity

RAJSHAHI, Feb 13, 2021 (BSS) – The World Betar Day-2021 was celebrated

here today amid much enthusiasm and in a befitting manner.

Marking the day, officials and artists of Regional Station of Bangladesh

Betar accompanied by members of the civil society celebrated the day with the

main theme of “New World, New Radio”.

Representatives and staff of Community Radio Padma and Mohananda also

joined the celebration ceremony. To mark the day, Betar, Rajshahi station

hosted a discussion meeting at its office premises highlighting the

significance of the day and the betar as well.

Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Abu Kalam Siddique

addressed the meeting as chief guest, while Regional Director of Bangladesh

Betar Hassan Akhter was in the chair.

Dean of Rajshahi Science and Technology University, Natore Prof

Saifuddin Chowdhury and former principal of Rajshahi Court Degree College

Prof Shafiqur Rahman also spoke.

Abu Kalam Siddique said the Betar has been playing a vital role towards

reaching the emergency messages to the remote people as its task is important

in terms of entertaining the grassroots people.

In this country, the prime role of radio is to give a voice to people

who do not have access to mainstream media and do not have the opportunity to

express their views on their community development.

He also said the Bangladesh Betar has built a bridge between the people

and the government through awareness, information and programs on prevention

of child marriage and violence against women and corona epidemics and

disasters.

Kalam Siddique urged the betar authority to air qualitative and pro-

people programmes so that the target group of people can derive its total

benefits.

In his remarks, Prof Saifuddin Chowdhury said the major tasks of

community radio is to promote the right to communicate, expediting the

process of informing the community, assisting the free flow of information

and acting as a catalyst of change and therefore there should be no

exceptions locally.

Hassan Akhter told the meeting that the objective of the day is to raise

awareness about the importance of radio, facilitate access to information

through radio and enhance networking among broadcasters with this year’s

theme “New World, New Radio”.

The discussion was followed by a colourful cultural function performed

by famous artistes.