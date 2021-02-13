World Betar Day celebrated in Rajshahi amid festivity

RAJSHAHI, Feb 13, 2021 (BSS) – The World Betar Day-2021 was celebrated
here today amid much enthusiasm and in a befitting manner.
Marking the day, officials and artists of Regional Station of Bangladesh
Betar accompanied by members of the civil society celebrated the day with the
main theme of “New World, New Radio”.
Representatives and staff of Community Radio Padma and Mohananda also
joined the celebration ceremony. To mark the day, Betar, Rajshahi station
hosted a discussion meeting at its office premises highlighting the
significance of the day and the betar as well.
Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Abu Kalam Siddique
addressed the meeting as chief guest, while Regional Director of Bangladesh
Betar Hassan Akhter was in the chair.
Dean of Rajshahi Science and Technology University, Natore Prof
Saifuddin Chowdhury and former principal of Rajshahi Court Degree College
Prof Shafiqur Rahman also spoke.
Abu Kalam Siddique said the Betar has been playing a vital role towards
reaching the emergency messages to the remote people as its task is important
in terms of entertaining the grassroots people.
In this country, the prime role of radio is to give a voice to people
who do not have access to mainstream media and do not have the opportunity to
express their views on their community development.
He also said the Bangladesh Betar has built a bridge between the people
and the government through awareness, information and programs on prevention
of child marriage and violence against women and corona epidemics and
disasters.
Kalam Siddique urged the betar authority to air qualitative and pro-
people programmes so that the target group of people can derive its total
benefits.
In his remarks, Prof Saifuddin Chowdhury said the major tasks of
community radio is to promote the right to communicate, expediting the
process of informing the community, assisting the free flow of information
and acting as a catalyst of change and therefore there should be no
exceptions locally.
Hassan Akhter told the meeting that the objective of the day is to raise
awareness about the importance of radio, facilitate access to information
through radio and enhance networking among broadcasters with this year’s
theme “New World, New Radio”.
The discussion was followed by a colourful cultural function performed
by famous artistes.