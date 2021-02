ZCZC

5.3-magnitude quake hits Peru-Ecuador border region – USGS

BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2021 (BSS/Xinhua) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3

jolted Peru-Ecuador border region at 0518 GMT on Saturday, the U.S.

Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 71.44 km, was initially determined to be at

4.0956 degrees south latitude and 80.1547 degrees west longitude.

