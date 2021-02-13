BFF-09 Algerian president returns from Germany after post-Covid surgery

ZCZC

Algerian president returns from Germany after post-Covid surgery

ALGIERS, Feb 13, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

returned home Friday after a one-month stay in Germany for surgery following

post-Covid-19 complications, with pressing issues awaiting him in a country

struggling with health, political and economic crises.

Tebboune’s prolonged stays abroad, totalling three months since late

October, had raised concerns in the North African nation of possible power

vacuum.

Tebboune, 75 and a heavy smoker, had been hospitalised in Germany last year

after contracting Covid-19, and stayed there for two months before returning

to Algeria.

He returned to Germany on January 10, and underwent a “successful”

operation on his right foot 10 days later following post-Covid 19

complications, according to the presidency.

It did not, however, specify the nature of the complications which Tebboune

had suffered.

“The President of the Republic, Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces and

Minister of Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, returned today,” the state

broadcaster informed.

It broadcast images showing the president standing up without a face mask

and greeting top officials with an elbow bump.

Among the key issues that await him include the development of the new

electoral law ahead of anticipated local and legislative elections slated to

be held by the end of the year.

A government reshuffle is also expected.

The economy of Africa’s largest nation is heavily dependent on income from

oil, and has battered by the fluctuating international prices of crude, amid

the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic downturn.

Tebboune won office in December 2019, eight months after the popular Hirak

protest movement swept out his ailing predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Tebboune’s initial convalescence in Germany had reminded many Algerians of

octogenarian Bouteflika’s frequent hospitalisations abroad.

“Wake-up!… since mid-October, he has spent only a dozen days in Algeria,”

wrote journalist Abed Charef.

The president’s return comes amid tension ahead of the second anniversary

of the launch of the Hirak protests on February 22.

Hirak protesters continued after Bouteflika’s fall, demanding a full

overhaul of the ruling system in place since Algeria’s 1962 independence from

France.

However, social distancing rules to stem the coronavirus pandemic meant

that protesters had to halt their street rallies early last year.

Algeria’s CNLD prisoners’ rights group says over 90 people, including

activists, social media users and journalists, are currently in custody in

connection with the country’s anti-government protest movement or individual

liberties — mostly for dissenting social media posts.

Algeria has recorded over 110,000 cases including over 2,900 deaths from

Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

On the eve of his return, Tebboune had called German President Frank-Walter

Steinmeier to thank him for the medical care he had received abroad.

