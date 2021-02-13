BFF-08 Top US health authority backs schools reopening

ZCZC

Top US health authority backs schools reopening

WASHINGTON, Feb 13, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – The US Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention on Friday issued new guidelines urging schools to reopen safely

and as soon as possible, while offering a detailed plan for limiting the

spread of Covid-19.

The strategy emphasizes universal masking, handwashing, and disinfection,

as well as contact tracing, but spent relatively little time on the subject

of ventilation, despite this being the virus’ main transmission route.

While it recommends vaccination for teachers and staff as soon as supply

is available, it stops short of saying it is necessary — a divisive issue

among teachers’ unions.

“CDC is releasing an operational strategy for K – 12 schools, through

phased mitigation that provides a pathway to support schools in opening for

in person instruction and remaining open,” the agency’s director Rochelle

Walensky told reporters.

The document recommends different approaches depending on the level of

community transmission in a given area, defined by the number of new cases

per hundred thousand in the past seven days.

Because younger children are at lower risk than older children, it

recommends that in areas of substantial transmission (50 to 99 new cases per

100k), middle and high schools should switch to hybrid learning.

Where transmission is defined as high (more than 100 new cases per 100k),

middle and high schools should move to virtual instruction only unless the

schools are already open, have few cases and are implementing mitigation

strategies.

In-person learning is emphasized over sports and school events, and

schools are strongly encouraged to use cohorting or podding to facilitate

contact tracing.

In developing the plan, the CDC said equity considerations were a key

driver.

“The absence of in-person educational options may disadvantage children

from low-resourced communities, which may include large representation of

racial and ethnic minority groups, English learners, and students with

disabilities,” the plan said.

During a briefing call, Walensky said that while children can become

infected with the coronavirus and contract Covid-19, “less than 10 percent of

Covid-19 cases in the US have been among children and adolescents between the

ages of five and 17.”

What’s more, children and adolescents are thought to be less commonly

infected with the virus than adults, and in-person learning in schools has

not been associated with substantial community transmission.

“Students are not the primary sources of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 among

adults in school settings,” she said.

“Evidence suggests that staff to staff transmission is more common than

transmissions from students to staff, staff to students, or students to

students.”

It remains to be seen how powerful teachers unions in major cities respond

to the guidelines.

Schools in politically liberal parts of the country have been more

reluctant to open than in areas that are politically conservative.

BSS/AFP/SSS/0923 hrs