BFF-07 200-year after Napoleon defeat, Russia and France bury their dead

200-year after Napoleon defeat, Russia and France bury their dead

VYAZMA, Russia, Feb 13, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – The remains of French and Russian

soldiers who died during Napoleon’s catastrophic retreat from Moscow in 1812

will be laid to rest Saturday in a rare moment of unity between the two

countries.

A ceremony near the western city of Smolensk will see the re-burial of 126

people killed in one of the bloodiest battles of Napoleon’s Russian campaign.

The interment takes place as France marks the bicentenary of the military

leader’s death this year.

Descendants of 19th-century Russian and French military leaders as well as

dozens of re-enactors are expected to attend the burial in Vyazma, a town

more than 200 kilometres (120 miles) west of Moscow.

Remains of 120 soldiers, three women and three teenagers were discovered in

a mass grave by archaeologists from both countries in 2019.

The dig was led by Pierre Malinowski, the Kremlin-connected head of the

Foundation for the Development of Russian-French Historic Initiatives.

The three women are believed to be so-called “vivandieres”, who provided

first aid and kept canteens in the French army, while the three adolescents

are believed to have been drummers.

All are thought to have fallen during the Battle of Vyazma on November 3,

1812 at the beginning of the French army’s retreat from Moscow and before the

horrific crossing of the Berezina River.

The ceremony, complete with a gun salute, will mark a rare moment of unity

between Russia and Europe at a time of heightened tensions over a litany of

issues including the Kremlin’s increasingly harsh crackdown on political

opposition.

– ‘Sign of reconciliation’ –

“Direct descendants of the main players in the conflict are meeting here

together in a sign of reconciliation to commemorate the Russian and French

soldiers that their ancestors commanded more than 200 years ago,” Malinowski

told AFP.

Yulia Khitrovo, a descendant of Russian field marshal Mikhail Kutuzov —

considered a national hero for repelling Napoleon’s invasion — added: “Death

made them equal: they are all in one grave now.”

Prince Joachim Murat, a descendant of one of Napoleon’s most celebrated

marshals, called the upcoming ceremony a “symbol of mutual respect” between

the once-warring sides.

The site was first discovered during construction work and was initially

believed to be one of the many World War II mass graves that dot western

Russia.

But research by the Russian Academy of Sciences later showed that the

remains were of victims of Napoleon’s campaign, most of them in their 30s at

the time of their death, said anthropologist Tatyana Shvedchikova.

Alexander Khokhlov, head of the archaeological expedition, said that the

discovery of metal uniform buttons helped establish that some of the victims

served in the French army’s 30th and 55th line infantry regiments and 24th

light infantry regiment.

