Biden wants to close prison at Guantanamo Bay: White House

WASHINGTON, Feb 13, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – US President Joe Biden wants to close

the Guantanamo Bay prison for terror suspects before the end of his term, the

White House said Friday, echoing an unfulfilled campaign promise from Barack

Obama’s administration.

Asked at a press conference about a possible closure of the prison in Cuba

during Biden’s tenure, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said, “That certainly is our

goal and our intention.”

She said the administration was working through the National Security

Council to “assess the current state of play that the Biden administration

has — well, we’ve inherited from the previous administration.”

In his 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump expressed willingness to

keep the Guantanamo prison open and “fill it with bad guys.” The Republican

retained this position once elected.

However, some detainees were promised their release from Guantanamo under

his Democratic predecessor Obama, but he never succeeded in working out a

compromise with Congress. Biden was Obama’s vice president.

The military prison accommodates inmates linked to the US “war on terror”

including Pakistani Khaled Sheikh Mohammed, the self-proclaimed mastermind of

the September 11, 2001 attacks.

It still houses around 40 detainees, 26 of whom are considered too

dangerous to be released, but legal proceedings drag on due to the complexity

of their cases.

After 9/11, the US Army, under the presidency of George W. Bush, quickly

built the detention center on a naval base belonging to the United States at

the eastern tip of Cuba, on a small enclave ceded by Cuba to the United

States in 1903, to thank its powerful neighbor for its help in the war

against the Spaniards.