Biden administration files appeal for Assange extradition

WASHINGTON, Feb 12, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – The administration of US

President Joe Biden has appealed a British judge’s ruling against the

extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, a Justice Department

official said Friday.

The appeal made clear Biden’s intention to have Assange stand trial

on espionage and hacking-related charges over WikiLeaks’ publication

of hundreds of thousands of US military and diplomatic documents

beginning in 2009.

The Justice Department had until Friday to file an appeal of Judge

Vanessa Baraitser’s January 4 ruling that Assange suffered mental

health problems that would raise the risk of suicide if he were sent

to the United States for trial.

“Yes, we filed an appeal and we are continuing to pursue

extradition,” Justice Department spokesman Marc Raimondi told AFP.

Biden had been pressured by rights groups to drop the case, which

raises sensitive transparency and media freedom issues.

After WikiLeaks began publishing US secrets in 2009, the

then-administration of president Barack Obama — in which Biden was

vice president — declined to pursue the case.

Assange said WikiLeaks was no different than other media

constitutionally protected to publish such materials.

Prosecuting him, too, could mean also prosecuting powerful US news

organizations for publishing similar material — legal fights the

government would likely lose.

But under president Donald Trump, whose 2016 election was helped by

WikiLeaks publishing Russian-stolen materials damaging to his rival

Hillary Clinton — the Justice Department built a national security

case against Assange.

In 2019 the native Australian was charged under the US Espionage

Act and computer crimes laws with multiple counts of conspiring with

and directing others, from 2009 to 2019, to illegally obtain and

release US secrets.

In doing so he aided and abetted hacking, illegally exposed

confidential US sources to danger and used the information to damage

the United States, according to the charges.

If convicted on all counts, Assange, 49, could face a prison

sentence of 175 years.

“Julian Assange is no journalist,” said Assistant Attorney General

John Demers at the time.

Assange has remained under detention by British authorities pending

the appeal.

Earlier this week 24 organizations, including Human Rights Watch,

Amnesty International USA and Reporters Without Borders, urged Biden

to drop the case.

“Journalists at major news publications regularly speak with

sources, ask for clarification or more documentation, and receive and

publish documents the government considers secret,” they said in an

open letter.

“In our view, such a precedent in this case could effectively

criminalize these common journalistic practices.”