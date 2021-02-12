BSS-35 USAID hands over new disaster shelter in Bandarban

ZCZC

USAID hands over new disaster shelter in Bandarban

DHAKA, Feb 12, 2021 (BSS) – United States Agency for International

Development (USAID) on behalf of US Embassy Dhaka has handed over

newly built multi-purpose disaster shelter in Bandarban to the

government.

The new shelter with capacity of accommodating 400 people is one of

25 new multi-purpose disaster shelters and 96 existing cyclone

shelters being funded and refurbished by the US government to serve as

both safe havens and as schools in Cox’s Bazar, a US embassy press

release said here today.

This new multi-purpose shelter is the latest demonstration of the

long-term US commitment to the people of Bangladesh as the country

nears its 50th anniversary of independence, it said.

USAID Country Mission Director Derrick Brown, Director General of

Department of Disaster Management Md. Atiqul Huq and Save the

Children’s Country Director Onno van Manen inaugurated the new shelter

at Baishpari village of Naikhangchori Upazilla in Bandarban district

on Thursday.

Brown said, the US government is proud to help build resilience of

the local community to deal with natural disasters and fund the

renovation of this school to provide an improved child-friendly

learning space, so local children can have better access to

life-changing education, and the community has a safe home during

natural disasters.

For nearly five decades, USAID has worked closely with many

partners to mitigate the impact of natural disasters in Bangladesh.

The USAID Mission in Bangladesh is currently funding the

construction and maintenance of multipurpose cyclone shelters

throughout the country as well as wave protection walls and earthen

embankments to reduce flood damage, said the release.

Since 2001, USAID, in partnership with the Bangladesh government

has constructed over 500 cyclone shelters in coastal areas of

Bangladesh that provide life-saving protection to 900,000 people

during severe weather, it added.

The US government, through USAID, has provided more than $8 billion

in development assistance to Bangladesh since its independence.

