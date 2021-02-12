Action to be taken against Al Jazeera if HC directs govt: Dr Hasan

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 12, 2021 (BSS) – Information Minister and Awami

League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud said that the

government will take action against Al Jazeera if the High Court

directs the government to this end.

Terming the present government as media-friendly one for its firm

belief in freedom of the press, he said that if the High Court gives

any directions to the government in this regard, then the government

has to obey the order.

The minister stated these while responding to the queries of

journalists during the briefing on current affairs at his residence in

the city this evening.

“We could have shut down Al Jazeera in our country if we wanted it.

Even in India it was closed for a while. The telecast of Al Jazeera is

still closed in six to seven countries in the world. But the

government, led by Sheikh Hasina, did not take such initiatives as it

believes in the freedom of press,” he added.

Dr Hasan said that independence is needed for any organization, but

it also needs such responsibility. “Freedom does not mean to air the

wrong, false, biased and motivated news items which deprive the

freedom of others, “he added.

Terming the report published by Al Jazeera out of personal

resentment, Dr Hasan said that Al Jazeera’s report is a fabricated one

as it was produced with some cut and paste news items.

Criticizing the BNP leaders for spreading propaganda against the

Corona vaccine, the information minister said now they are also taking

the vaccine.

“Earlier, BNP leaders were spreading propaganda about the Corona

vaccine. They first said that the government cannot bring the vaccine

on time and it will not work. They also said that the government wants

to kill the BNP leaders with this vaccine etc.,” Dr Hasan said.

Many BNP leaders, he said, have taken the Corona vaccine at the end

by saying various irresponsible questions.

“We want to see them healthy and stronger with the vaccine. They

are the opposition party and they will play the role of opposition.

Let them oppose us always.” Dr Hasan said.

Replying to questions about withdrawal of Bir Uttom title of Ziaur

Rahman, Dr Hasan Mahmud said that there had been many questions about

the role of Ziaur Rahman during the liberation war.

“In the guise of a freedom fighter, he in true sense acted as an

ally of Pakistan. The final decision to cancel his title has not been

made yet. It has only been discussed in Jamuka,” he added.

Replying to another question about the BNP’s protest rally, the

information minister said that BNP is an opposition party and they can

protest, but it is ridiculous as they have called for protest on all

issues, including the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) elections.

He said that CCC election was a good one in terms of the type of

local government elections held in Bangladesh or neighboring

countries. “It was very sad that BNP participated in the election, but

was not present in the election field. None of them were seen on

polling day,” he added.

“Did the BNP secretary general visit Chattogram in such an

important election like CCC polls?” “Did he take part in the campaign?

Did he have a meeting? he posed questions.

“Whereas they had no problem in campaign,” he added.

Dr. Hasan Mahmud said, “Our party MPs and ministers could not

participate in the election campaign due to various obligations of the

Election Commission.”

“But there had no problem for BNP leaders including Mirza Fakhrul

to carry out campaign in last CCC election, who spoke in their Naya

Paltan office every day. They participated in the election, but were

not in the field. It was their failure and party weakness. Resulting,

they lost the election in this city,” he added.

The information minister said that late AL leader ABM Mohiuddin

Chowdhury was elected Mayor of CCC in 1994.

“Since then the defeat of BNP was started. Once in the middle, they

won by hiring Manjurul Alam Manju from AL. They have never won in this

city, the AL has always won. Because it is the base of AL, so there is

no point to earn profit by the protest,” he added.