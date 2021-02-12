Ex-adviser of caretaker govt Shafiqul Haque passes away

DHAKA, Feb 12, 2021 (BSS)- Former adviser to a caretaker government and founder of NGO “ASA” Shafiqul Haque Chowdhury passed away while undergoing treatment at a city hospital around 11.30pm on Thursday.

He was 70.

Born at Narapati village under Chunarughat in Habiganj district in 1949, Shafiqul served the founding president of the non-government organisation ASA, one of the leading Microfinance Institutions (MFIs) in the country.

In 2006, he served as an advisor to the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Culture in the interim government of Bangladesh.