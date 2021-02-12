BSS-22 Police detain 8 over robbery in Ctg

ZCZC

Police detain 8 over robbery in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 12, 2021 (BSS) – Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP)

detained eight alleged dacoits while they were taking preparation to commit

robbery in Agrabad Sheikh Mujib road area in the city.

The arrestees were identified as Tajul Islam, 36, Tusher Hossain, 25, Md

Tapu, 22, Hayat Mahmud Jibon, 23, Anwar Hossain, 21, Nazmul Islam, 28, Abdur

Rahman, 20 and Mohammad Joney, 32.

Officer-in-charge of Doublemooring police station Md Mohsin said that a

team of police arrested them from Agrabad commercial area while they were

taking preparation to commit robbery last night.

A case was filed in this connection.

