NoFeL SC notch win in BCL

DHAKA, Feb 12, 2021 (BSS)- The NoFeL Sporting Club registered a hard-fought solitary goal victory over Fortis Football Club in the lone second round match of Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) Football held at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city’s Kamalapur today.

Both the teams got several scoring chances in the first half but failed to break the deadlock.

After the breather, it was NoFeL Sporting Club’s Masum who finally scored the all-important goal in the 61st minute of the match.

A total of 12 renowned clubs are taking part in the league. The clubs are NoFeL Sporting Club, Farashganj Sporting Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Agrani Bank Limited Sports Club, Fakirerpool Young Men’s Club, Dhaka City Football Club, Wari Club, Dhaka Swadhinota Krira Sangha, Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha, Dhaka Wanderers Club, Fortis FC Limited and Uttara Football Club.